Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.48. Libbey shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 5,263 shares.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Libbey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Libbey by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Libbey by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Libbey by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 461,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Libbey by 164.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.