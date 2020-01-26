LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $149.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.