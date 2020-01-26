LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

