LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.73. 119,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,688. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

