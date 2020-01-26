Lekoil (LON:LEK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $2.90. Lekoil shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 8,986,297 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

