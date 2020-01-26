LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines' heavyweight deal with Delta Air Lines is a huge positive. The deal has strengthened LATAM Airlines’ capital structure and free cash flow. Efforts to control costs are impressive too. In the first nine months of 2019, non-fuel unit costs declined 2.3%. However, weakness in its international unit due to adverse foreign currency movements apart from excess capacity in certain markets do not bode well. Low cargo revenues mainly due to sluggish import markets partly owing to weaker currencies are concerning too. Akin to the past few quarters, adverse foreign currency movements are likely to have dented the carrier's fourth-quarter 2019 performance as well. Detailed results will be out on March 4. Shares of LATAM have underperformed its industry in a year's time mainly due the above-mentioned headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.84.

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

