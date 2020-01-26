Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.95 million and $2.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006899 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bitbns, CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00623706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00121601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00116114 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,072,905 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

