KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.40. 961,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.70. KLA has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,455,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,844,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

