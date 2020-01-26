KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,439,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the previous session’s volume of 214,309 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.81.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.54.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
