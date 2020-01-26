KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,439,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the previous session’s volume of 214,309 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

