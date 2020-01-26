Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.69.

KMB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

