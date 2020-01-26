Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.56. 233,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

