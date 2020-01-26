Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

NYSE K traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.34. 1,506,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

