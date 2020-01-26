Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.63.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $99.75 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.