JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Target Price to

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.20.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $93.18 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.