JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of ABT opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

