John Laing Group’s (JLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.45. John Laing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

