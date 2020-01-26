Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 823 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

