Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.