Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 15,097 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

