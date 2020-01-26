Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $166.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.