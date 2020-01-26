Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Shares of VB opened at $166.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45.
