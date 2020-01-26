Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after purchasing an additional 249,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

