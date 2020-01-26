Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.