JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

