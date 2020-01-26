Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) PT Raised to $23.00

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

