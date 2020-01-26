Jefferies Financial Group Raises Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,254. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $366,840.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

