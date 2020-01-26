James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 174,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 280,720 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Ameren by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.