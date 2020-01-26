James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,250 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

