IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 4,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

