IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.20

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 11243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPSEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

