IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,290,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

