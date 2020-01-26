ION (ION) Market Capitalization Reaches $540,947.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a total market cap of $540,947.00 and $163.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007580 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,406,517 coins and its circulating supply is 12,506,517 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

