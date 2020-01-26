International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 122,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 335,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

