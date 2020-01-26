Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on I. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of I stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,357. The company has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intelsat by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intelsat by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intelsat by 219.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intelsat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after buying an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

