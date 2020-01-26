Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.26.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

