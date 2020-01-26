Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Intel alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.