Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.