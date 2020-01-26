Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.26.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

