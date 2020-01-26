Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NSIT stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 226,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

