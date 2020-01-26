Insider Buying: Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,389.37).
GPM opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.22.
About Golden Prospect Precious Metals
