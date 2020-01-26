Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INO. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.27.

INO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,372,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,798. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

