Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Stephens cut Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

