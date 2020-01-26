IG Gold Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, TRX Market and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.03209417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00125115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

