IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.93.

IBM traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $140.56. 5,579,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,252. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IBM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in IBM by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,998,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 14.2% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

