HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

HYRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.64. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

