Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $295.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.17.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

