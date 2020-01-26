Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.55. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5,760,840 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.52.

In related news, insider Simon Retter acquired 462,993 shares of Horizonte Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £13,889.79 ($18,271.23).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

