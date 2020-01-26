Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $131.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,517. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

