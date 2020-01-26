Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.74 Million

Brokerages expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $140.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.48 million and the highest is $148.00 million. Hi-Crush reported sales of $162.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full year sales of $651.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.36 million to $658.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $608.73 million, with estimates ranging from $494.46 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

In other Hi-Crush news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,364.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 382,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,402. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.80. Hi-Crush has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

