Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.30 Million

Analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce $505.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $508.20 million. Heico posted sales of $466.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 499,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. Heico has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heico by 1,441.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,964 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $536,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $2,837,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

