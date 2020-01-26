Head-To-Head Review: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) & BANCO BRADESCO/S (NASDAQ:BBDO)

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and SB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.99 billion 1.91 $5.22 billion N/A N/A SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.95 $11.64 million $1.62 11.73

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group.

Dividends

BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO BRADESCO/S has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO BRADESCO/S 16.84% 19.01% 1.87% SB Financial Group 19.18% 10.74% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BANCO BRADESCO/S beats SB Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.