Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Lake Street Capital

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

